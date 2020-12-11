Joshua vs Pulev: Anthony Joshua shed weight for last world title fight but will he add muscle for Kubrat Pulev challenge?

0:40 Anthony Joshua says Kubrat Pulev fight will end with the 'last man standing' Anthony Joshua says Kubrat Pulev fight will end with the 'last man standing'

Anthony Joshua shed significant weight for his last world title fight, but will he pack on more muscle for Kubrat Pulev? The Panel of experts have given their verdict...

Britain's unified heavyweight champion will soon hit the scales ahead of Saturday's fight with Pulev at The SSE Arena in Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua tipped the scales at 16st 13lbs - his lowest weight for a world title fight - ahead of his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr, but has he physically prepared for a more powerful performance against Pulev?

0:57 Joshua and Pulev shared an intense face-off after the press conference Joshua and Pulev shared an intense face-off after the press conference

Carl Froch

I can see Joshua coming in a bit heavier for Pulev, but not too much. I don't think he needs much more, because he found a good weight for the Ruiz Jr fight. It was an ideal weight for boxing and moving.

He could come in slightly heavier, but I don't want him to put on too much more, because he seems to perform better when he's lighter. Carl Froch

Against someone like Pulev, who is a bit taller than Ruiz Jr, he is going to need to really stamp his authority. Put Pulev on his back foot and hit him early to gain that respect straight away. He could come in slightly heavier, but I don't want him to put on too much more, because he seems to perform better when he's lighter.

Johnny Nelson

He looks sleek, and looks like an athlete, rather than a body builder trying to be an athlete. Joshua is confident and relaxed, and his team look organised. I actually like this look. It tells me that he's spent more time in the ring, rather than half of the time in the ring and half of the time in the weights gym. He's been working on the fundamentals of our game.

1:24 Joshua has slimmed down for Saturday's fight, says Johnny Nelson Joshua has slimmed down for Saturday's fight, says Johnny Nelson

I'm guessing about 17st 3lbs, because of how he looks. He's going to find that area where he's got movement and he can box and bash, so he's got that boxing ability. This is a dress rehearsal for next year, for something big. He'll not let his mind go there, but he's preparing himself for that.

Matthew Macklin

With Ruiz Jr, Joshua wanted to be mobile. He wanted to use the ring, he wanted to be in and out and get his shots off. He was going for speed and mobility, so he came in quite a lot lighter.

2:35 Pulev says he doesn't think Joshua is 'hungry' ahead of world title clash Pulev says he doesn't think Joshua is 'hungry' ahead of world title clash

But I think he was getting too heavy anyway, to be honest, when he was up around 18st. Up top, he looked too muscle bound. I think he looked better when he was lighter. He might not be as light for Pulev, as he was, but I hope he's somewhere in between.

Peter Fury

He'll probably be only seven pounds heavier or around the same weight. I imagine he'll keep the same fluidity and I don't think he'll bulk up to what he used to be.

He knows now to be more agile, and move around, and not just rely on that sheer size and power, because if you get hit, it's a lot harder to recover. Peter Fury

I think he's learned lessons. He knows now to be more agile, and move around, and not just rely on that sheer size and power, because if you get hit, it's a lot harder to recover. I think they will have made all the adjustments they can possibly make.

Andy Clarke

He'll be maybe a little bit heavier, but not loads. I think he kind of liked it at that weight. I think he felt a little bit more athletic. What people have told me who have seen him recently is that his legs are more solid than they used to be. The upper body is about the same, so maybe he will be a bit heavier.

1:35 Joshua says he has tried to refine his explosive ring skills Joshua says he has tried to refine his explosive ring skills

His training seems to have changed a bit. I know heavyweights are massive, but you still need to have that elasticity about your body where you don't look like you're a robot. You need to be relaxed, or you'll burn a lot of nervous energy.

Spencer Oliver

I'm expecting him to be leaner, if I'm honest, and more mobile. That's when AJ is most effective. When he bulks up it slows him down, but his movement was so much better when he came in light against Ruiz Jr.

1:39 Spencer Oliver expects Joshua to display a leaner physique on the scales Spencer Oliver expects Joshua to display a leaner physique on the scales

Pulev is technically sound, so AJ has got to be quick on his feet. He cannot afford to sit in the pocket because Pulev has got a brilliant jab, and I think mobility and movement is key.

