Joshua vs Pulev: Live stream of Campbell Hatton press conference

Campbell Hatton, son of two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton, has signed for Matchroom Boxing and you can watch a live stream of his first press conference.

The 19-year-old will kick off life in the paid ranks at super-featherweight under the guidance of his uncle Mathew, a former world title challenger, and will be managed by his father, who transcended the sport of boxing to become one of the country's most adored sportsmen.

"It's a dream come true to sign with Eddie and Matchroom," said Hatton.

"There's no bigger platform in the world that I could be signed to, so I'm in a great position. I can't wait to get in there now, my goal is to be as busy as possible to start with, and to just keep learning and improving with each fight.

Matchroom Sport managing director Eddie Hearn said: "I had a meeting with Campbell and Ricky and the hairs on the back of my neck stood up.

"We have a chance to do something very special in Manchester here and we will do everything we can to guide Campbell the right way. The pressure is on him but he has a great head in his shoulders and a city behind him that will support him every step of the way. Let's have some fun!"

Ricky Hatton said: "I'm extremely proud of Campbell turning professional.

"I've been proud of him since the day he was born. He's a fine young man and he's following in my footsteps. My mum and dad brought me up in a certain way and I'd like to think I'm doing the same thing with Campbell.

"He now has a massive platform with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports. I don't think he's going to disappoint. He's only young and he's got a way to go. I think people will love his personality, he's a chip off the old block. Fans will love his fighting style."

