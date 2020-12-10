Joshua vs Pulev: Live stream of final press conference ahead of Saturday's world title fight

Watch a live stream of Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev press conference Watch a live stream of Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev press conference

Anthony Joshua's spectacular homecoming fight is edging closer - and you can watch a live stream of his final press conference with Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Britain's unified world heavyweight champion faces Pulev at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and will go head to head with his opponent in front of the watching media.

Watch a live stream of the Joshua vs Pulev press conference on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.

Joshua insists he is fully focused on producing a dominant win over Pulev, despite speculation about a future fight against Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua defends his world titles on Saturday night

"I've worked a lot on honing my craft," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"This will be a tough fight but I need to retain my belts. I have a warrior mindset.

"In my mind, nothing else is important apart from Pulev. That is my focus."

But Pulev has vowed to fulfil his long-term ambition of becoming a world heavyweight champion.

Kubrat Pulev is Joshua's IBF mandatory challenger

"Saturday is the most important day of my life," Pulev told Sky Sports. "I trained since I was 12, I became a champion in Bulgaria when I was 14.

"This is my dream, this was the dream of my father.

"Knockout? I just need this win. I want to do it for my father, for my country, for Bulgarian sport. Not just for me.

"I am ready. I know this is my time. I wanted this fight, I waited a long time for it."

