Joshua vs Pulev: Hughie Fury could target European heavyweight title fight if he defeats Mariusz Wach

Hughie Fury would '100 per cent' take a European heavyweight title fight against Marco Huck, says his father and trainer Hughie Fury.

The former British champion returns against Mariusz Wach on the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Fury resuming his climb back up the rankings.

Joe Joyce was ordered to defend the European belt against Marco Huck after last month's knockout of Daniel Dubois, but he is expected to relinquish the title in pursuit of an alternative opponent.

The 26-year-old takes on the experience Wach on Saturday

"We would be interested in it," Peter Fury told Sky Sports, when asked about a potential fight with Huck.

"We would take that and if there are any other fights available, we would probably take them as well.

"We're just looking to get Hughie busy next year, but if that fight came for the European title, Marco Huck, yeah 100 per cent we would take it.

Joe Joyce currently holds the British and European titles

"First of all, let's get Saturday night out of the way. Providing all goes well, which we're fairly confident, then next year is a big year for Hughie."

Fury was defeated on points by Pulev, who instead secured his mandatory IBF title shot at Joshua, but the 26-year-old has no lingering regrets about failing to gain a lucrative clash against his British rival.

"I think Hughie knows he's come on a lot since then, a young man in a man's sport," said Peter Fury.

"He's mature now and he's a different fighter. I've always said, and he believes the same, if you're good enough you'll get there no matter what.

"They have been good learning fights for him, but he's a different operator today than what he was back then."

