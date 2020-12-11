Joshua vs Pulev: Anthony Joshua points in face of Kubrat Pulev during heated exchange at weigh-in
Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 11/12/20 2:41pm
Anthony Joshua pointed in Kubrat Pulev's face during a furious exchange of words at the weigh-in for their world heavyweight title fight.
Britain's WBA, IBF and WBO champion reacted to taunts from Pulev, even before he tipped the scales at 17st 2lbs for Saturday's fight at The SSE Arena in Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Security stepped between Joshua and the Bulgarian challenger, who had weighed in at 17st 1lbs, but both fighters then became embroiled in a heated face-off before they were eventually separated on the stage.
"I would have clapped him on his jaw, just then," Joshua told Sky Sports.
"But I have to wait til tomorrow.
"I know what he is like. I've studied him. He thinks he's a warrior.
"I said to him: 'Don't let the guys that you've fought gas you up, you're against a real one now'.
"When people come in the ring with me, they are confident. After a few rounds their soul is destroyed. Once I see that, I can take him out.
"We are big boys. We punch heavy. First man to land will be the last man standing."
Joshua was slightly heavier than the 16st 13lbs he had weighed for his rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr last December, while Pulev was nine pounds lighter than in his last fight against Rydell Booker.
