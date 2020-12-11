Joshua vs Pulev: What time will Anthony Joshua be in the ring?

Anthony Joshua's fight against Kubrat Pulev will start no earlier than 10.15pm on Saturday night.

Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight championships will be on the line against Pulev, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

A mouth-watering fight with Tyson Fury could be sealed if Joshua delivers a brutal performance against Pulev.

Lawrence Okolie vs Nikodem Jezewski

Lawrence Okolie must keep his world title ambitions alive as part of a packed undercard.

The unbeaten cruiserweight will fight Nikodem Jezewski, a replacement for Krzysztof Głowacki. If Okolie can dispatch Jezewski, his next fight should be for the WBO title against Glowacki.

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach

Hughie Fury is seeking a breakthrough performance against the rugged veteran Mariusz Wach.

Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin

Martin Bakole and Sergey Kuzmin meet in a battle of heavyweights with identical 15-1 records knowing only the winner can advance to face the division's big names.

Florian Marku vs Jamie Stewart

Kieron Conway meets Macauley McGowan at super-welterweight, while Albania's Florian Marku aims to make an impact in the welterweight division against Jamie Stewart.

