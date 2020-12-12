Joshua vs Pulev: Hughie Fury defeats Mariusz Wach on points despite nasty cut

Hughie Fury sustained a nasty cut during a points win over Mariusz Wach

Hughie Fury overcome a gaping cut as he defeated Mariusz Wach on points to keep alive his hopes of another world heavyweight title fight.

The 26-year-old suffered a nasty gash over his left eye, but still managed to control Wach with his clever skills to earn a unanimous decision win with scores of 100-90,100-90 and 99-91 at The SSE Arena.

Fury, who fell short in a WBO title fight with Joseph Parker in 2017, continued his climb back up the rankings.

The towering Wach proved an awkward target in the opening round and tagged Fury twice with right hands.

Fury had launched an early assault at The SSE Arena

An uppercut jolted back the head of Fury, who replied with a straight right during a lively second round, and he traded clubbing shots with Wach at close quarters in the third.

Fury unloaded a big right hand at the start of the fourth, but he suffered a gaping wound following a clash of heads.

In spite of this worrying injury, Fury rammed in another right as he remained on the front foot in the fifth.

The 26-year-old completed a wide points victory

But the Mancunian relied more on his ring craft as he sent out stiff jabs in the sixth, while he landed his left hand with regularity in the seventh.

Fury's blood had been stemmed and he switched to a southpaw stance in the eighth, with Wach struggling to pin down his nimble opponent.

Into the closing rounds, Fury confidently stalked Wach as he lashed in left hands to seal an emphatic victory on the scorecards.