Rylan Charlton signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Rylan Charlton signs with Matchroom

Undefeated welterweight Rylan Charlton has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

'Pint Size Powerhouse' (6-0-1, 3 KOs) was last seen wiping out the previously unbeaten Benwell prospect Joe Laws in three destructive rounds on the Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez undercard in October.

Charlton sent Laws crashing to the canvas three times as he inflicted a brutal first loss on the 26-year-old; hurting him with a sickening body shot in the earliest exchange and then flooring him with a big left hook in the opening round.

0:42 Charlton floored Joe Laws three times in three rounds to secure a knockout victory on October 17 Charlton floored Joe Laws three times in three rounds to secure a knockout victory on October 17

Laws never recovered - Charlton did major damage with the second knock-down then landed a massive uppercut which ended the fight in explosive fashion, sealing an impressive win on his first-ever TV appearance.

The Norwich native is willing to take on anyone at 147lbs and has already set his sights on the 'Albanian King' Florian Marku, with his new Matchroom stablemate also expressing a desire to meet in 2021.

"It feels great to finally be signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing," said Charlton. "It has been a long and hard road to get here. I couldn't have done it without my trainer Frank Sictorness and my manager Daniel Naylor; we've all worked very hard. This is where the fun begins.

"Life has been pretty normal since the Laws win. I've got a few more followers and had some lovely messages, but life stays the same; I work hard in my day job and train even harder.

Charlton caused a major shock by beating Laws

"Fans can expect to see more big knockouts from me. My last fight was taken on two weeks' notice, with a full camp under my belt I will be finishing my opponents in style!

"Norwich is tucked out of the way and I'm proud to be getting it on the boxing map. Eventually, Eddie can stick a show on in Norwich with me headlining it for titles. That'll really get Norwich out there. I'm very excited to be representing my city.

"I saw Florian Marku get the draw on the AJ card. I think he deserved to win the fight. It's a fight I'd like to have but it would just another stepping stone for me.

"I'll wipe the floor with him. I respect the fact he was kickboxing champion but he's in my game now, I don't rate him as a boxer and I won't be letting it go to the judges when we meet.

1:41 Florian Marku rages at the referee's decision to award him a draw against Jamie Stewart Florian Marku rages at the referee's decision to award him a draw against Jamie Stewart

"My goal for 2021 is to have a title wrapped around my waist by the end of the year. I'm not in this game to mess around. I want to go as far as possible and I want to fight the best opponents out there as I work my way to the top. The Pint Size Powerhouse is coming!"

Hearn said: "I'm delighted to add Rylan Charlton to our growing stable of talent.

"We saw a glimpse of Rylan's destructive power when he blitzed Joe Laws in three-rounds last time out and it's clear he possesses the power to be a problem for anyone in the welterweight division.

"We're going to have a lot of fun with the 'Pint Size Powerhouse' and there's some exciting fights to be made for him in the domestic 147lbs scene."