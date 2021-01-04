Tyson Fury dismisses Anthony Joshua's KO threat and questions whether British rival is truly confident of victory

2:04 Tyson Fury insists Anthony Joshua's threat to knock his 'head of his shoulders' is just 'a lie', and is confident he would beat his heavyweight rival inside four rounds Tyson Fury insists Anthony Joshua's threat to knock his 'head of his shoulders' is just 'a lie', and is confident he would beat his heavyweight rival inside four rounds

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua's chilling knockout threat is just "a lie" and believes his British rival is not confident about winning their world title fight.

WBC champion Fury is set to face Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, with talks ongoing to stage a massive showdown to decide the world's No 1 heavyweight.

Joshua produced a dramatic knockout win over Kubrat Pulev in December and warned he wants to take Fury's "head off his shoulders" when they finally share the ring.

1:24 Joshua stopped Kubrat Pulev in explosive style Joshua stopped Kubrat Pulev in explosive style

But Fury told Fox Miami: "I don't think he's as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn't believe he is, his own self. He's got a confidence issue.

"It's a nice quote. The fight has been brewing for a long time. They've been avoiding me for a long time. Now it's finally got to happen.

"I've never seen him take anybody's head off anybody's shoulders in all of his 22 fights. It's probably a lie, another lie. We'll see if he's got the guts to try and do it."

Fury has questioned why Joshua was reluctant to call his name in the aftermath of the Pulev victory, a criticism which has since been clarified by the unified champion.

1:34 Joshua says he is 'keen and ready' for Fury fight Joshua says he is 'keen and ready' for Fury fight

Joshua told Sky Sports: "I basically said, 'If Tyson Fury is the man with the belts, Tyson Fury is the man I want.' That basically says, 'I'll fight anyone who has that belt, there's no problem with the person'. I just want to go for the undisputed championship. That's what I was trying to say that night.

"He took it how he wanted to take it. I've never turned away from a fight. I've never announced a fight and not showed up. I've fought six to seven champions, in my short career. Tyson Fury is another one of them.

"There's no reason as to why I see him any different to any other. If Tyson Fury is down, I'm ready, I'm keen. I've got four of the major belts, he's got one. I'll take that one from him."

Fury halted Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas

Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, another of the division's destructive punchers, to claim the WBC belt in February and the 32-year-old insists his unique qualities will set him apart from any of his rivals.

"I just see myself as the regular average Joe. Don't have the great body, don't have anything brilliant about me," said Fury.

"There's never been a 6ft 9, 275lb guy who can move like a middleweight. I'm a freak of nature."