Anthony Joshua would face Tyson Fury at Wembley but admits fight is dependent on Covid-19 pandemic

Anthony Joshua 'would welcome' a Tyson Fury fight at Wembley Stadium, but admits the location of their world title fight is dependent on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joshua and Fury are set to finally share the ring this year in a massive showdown between two British rivals, who currently hold every major world heavyweight belt between them.

Boxing events in Britain are currently suspended in January due to Covid-19 increases, but Joshua insists he would be open to facing Fury at the national stadium, if fans were cleared to return.

"I would welcome Tyson Fury to that. I would welcome him to that all day," Joshua told Sky Sports News.

"It's brilliant for the kids of the local areas to come down. It's like half an hour drive, a couple of hours' drive for some of them.

"It's a brilliant opportunity to have it here as well, but the government have got to do right by the people and protect us from this virus. I understand the situation that the country is in."

Promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted that clearance for a 'full capacity' attendance would be needed to stage the fight on home soil.

"Both camps have a responsibility to maximise the revenue for their biggest fight - this is the pinnacle of their careers, the biggest moment, nothing will ever beat it," Hearn recently told Sky Sports.

"At the same time, we all recognise this is two Brits fighting for the undisputed championship of the world. If there is a way to do it in the UK? Fantastic."

Joshua is focused purely on becoming the world No 1 heavyweight, telling Sky Sports News: "I think the possibilities of it being in this country are down to the pandemic, and how that shapes up.

"I feel, for me, I'm not too fussed where it is. I just want to get the fight, because there's so much variables, and so much for me to look at. Where is it going to be? Is he going to take the fight? Have I got a mandatory?

"I've just stripped it all back now and stopped dealing with that stuff. I've just said, 'Let me just fight Tyson Fury wherever it is, whatever time it is.'"

Joshua and Fury are holding negotiations about two fights in 2021, although fans might have to wait until the start of summer for the first blockbuster battle.

"I think maybe June, end of June," said Joshua.

"It needs a bit of time, because the pandemic is unpredictable at the minute. We don't know what's happening, but with a little more time, it gives us more time to prepare and plan.

"Right now, I said to the team, let's get ahead of the curve, let's start putting things in place now. They are doing a great job.

"I promise you, conversations and face-to-face meetings are happening with representations of my team and Tyson Fury's team."