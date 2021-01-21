Saul Canelo's next fight is 'verbally agreed' with Avni Yildrim who will adopt Gennadiy Golovkin's tactics, says promoter Ahmet Oner

Saul Canelo's next fight is 'verbally agreed' with Avni Yildrim who will adopt the same aggressive style as Gennadiy Golovkin, says his manager Ahmet Oner.

The Mexican star defeated Callum Smith on points to secure the WBA 'super' and WBC super-middleweight belts last month and will make a title defence against Turkish challenger, which is expected to take place in Miami on February 27.

Yildirim has finalised terms for the fight, although the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the arrival of his trainer Joel Diaz in training camp.

"Yes, from my side everything is okay," Oner told Sky Sports. "I wait for the contract return.

"Verbally it's all agreed, I think we are waiting only to get the contract back.

"He [Yildirim] is excited.

"We expect in the next 10 days everything has to be finished. His coach Joel Diaz, we agreed he will arrive, he will fly out on Sunday to Turkey."

Smith was hampered by an arm injury in his loss to Canelo, but Yildirim's team have vowed to employ a similar game-plan to Golovkin, who troubled the four-weight champion in their two fights, a points loss and a draw.

"The styles are different, Avni is more of a Golovkin-style fighter," said Oner when assessing Smith's display.

"Avni also has an excellent jab and I believe he will try more. Callum Smith, in my opinion, did not try anything.

"He disappointed, even if he went the 12 rounds, but it was a one-sided fight. Nothing against Smith, maybe the pressure was too big, maybe it was short notice, I don't know.

"Avni has a two-year break but he is, in my opinion, more fresh now. The date is close, February 27th, never say no to a world title fight.

"We are going to give a good performance and I trust Avni."