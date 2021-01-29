Anthony Joshua has signed Campbell Hatton to management and communications team ahead of his pro debut

Campbell Hatton has teamed up with Anthony Joshua

Campbell Hatton, son of former world champion Ricky Hatton, has signed with Anthony Joshua's management and communications team ahead of his pro debut.

The 19-year-old Manchester-based fighter is preparing to appear on the undercard for Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 on March 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and his exciting career will now be guided by Joshua's 258 MGT and leading communications agency SoapBox London.

Joshua's management and communications team will guide Hatton's career

Hatton joins 258's stellar management roster that includes Anthony Joshua, Joshua Buatsi, Lawrence Okolie, Ramla Ali and Souleymane Cissokho.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining 258 Management & SoapBox for my pro career," said Campbell Hatton.

"My dad has done a brilliant job at guiding me so far and I will continue to seek his advice as well as work in the gym with my uncle Matthew. I cannot wait for the first bell March 6."

ANOTHER HATTON TO ROCK MANCHESTER👊🐝@HitmanHatton says the improvements made by @CampbellHatton could make him a real threat as a professional💪 pic.twitter.com/EVLZHQzvYx — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 31, 2020

Campbell's father and boxing manager Ricky said: "Campbell's dream is to bring another world boxing title back to Manchester.

"The dream is obviously in Campbell's hands and ultimately it's down to him, but given time that's what he'll do.

"As his manager and his father my job is to get the best possible team behind him to give him the best chance possible. That's what we've done and having 258 management and SoapBox on board is the last piece of the jigsaw. I'm absolutely delighted."

Managing director of 258 Management Freddie Cunningham said: "We are delighted to welcome Campbell into the 258 stable.

The 19-year-old will make his professional debut in March

"We have had our eye on him a while now, and it is an honour to guide this huge boxing name through the professional ranks. We have total belief in what Campbell can achieve both in and out the ring and cannot wait to get started."

It has also been confirmed Campbell is to work with communications specialists SoapBox London, looking after his public relations and social media work.

SoapBox London co-owner Andy Bell said: "Campbell is one of the most exciting prospects in British sport. He comes from a place that understands exactly what it takes to reach the top and we passionately believe we can help him achieve his goals."