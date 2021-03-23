Fabio Wardley is the most beatable British heavyweight contender, says his American opponent Eric Molina

Eric Molina says Fabio Wardley is the most beatable British heavyweight contender and cannot understand the hype surrounding the unbeaten 26-year-old.

Wardley blasted aside Richard Lartey to boost his reputation in November and will next face Molina, a two-time world title challenger on Saturday's Povetkin vs Whyte 2 bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Molina has been studying footage of Wardley, picking out technical flaws to brutally expose, and believes his opponent is not among the most talented fighters in the domestic division.

Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2

I think there's a lot of opportunity for him to be knocked out. That's really what I think.

"I honestly don't get it, I think that he's got a lot to learn," Molina told Sky Sports.

"I see a lot of flaws in his movement, in his transition when he punches. I think there's a lot of opportunity for him to be knocked out. That's really what I think.

"It's kind of hard to look at him coming in, and his career. Short, no amateur experience. You can't tell me that he does everything correctly.

"If you look at him move and you look at him throw, and if you even look at him in his fights, there's a lot of room for him to be exploited.

"I think there are some up and comers there. I won't mention other names. I think there's a great batch of young heavyweights coming up and if you ask me, out of all the young heavyweights who I would rather face in that bunch, I'd rather face Fabio Wardley."

The Texas-based heavyweight has not been impressed by Wardley's record, which includes nine knockouts in 10 wins, and intends to make a mockery of the pre-fight odds.

4:43 Dillian Whyte battles Alexander Povetkin again, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"These bookies got me 20-1," said Molina. "They've got him favourite. I mean, come on man.

"This guy, the best win that he's got is that cruiserweight that he fought. He was way bigger than that guy, and that guy was even landing punches on him.

"I'm excited."

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.