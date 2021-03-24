Povetkin vs Whyte 2: How to book and watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Dillian Whyte's heavyweight rematch against Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The British contender will reignite his rivalry with Povetkin in their second fight in Gibraltar this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, after the Russian pulled off a dramatic one-punch victory last summer.

Campbell Hatton, son of former world champion Ricky, also makes his professional debut, while Fabio Wardley can enhance his status as one of Britain's hottest heavyweight prospects when he faces former world title challenger Eric Molina.

3:33 Look back at Povetkin's shock KO win over Whyte

The 'Rumble On The Rock' show begins at 6pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Image: Book and watch the event on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday, March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.