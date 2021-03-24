Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will showcase their explosive skills on a live stream of the media workout

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will showcase their explosive skills at the media workout - and you can watch the heavyweight rivals on a live stream!

The British contender is edging closer to his 'Rumble On The Rock' rematch with Povetkin in Gibraltar this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Whyte attempting to avenge his knockout loss last summer.

Whyte says Povetkin admitted he was badly hurt in their first fight, but the Brixton man knows he must earn redemption with an emphatic victory at the weekend.

"I know how much I hurt him because of what he said to me after the fight," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"He's a guy who doesn't speak English but he came to me and said: 'You are way better than I thought, you are very strong, very good'.

"He didn't think I would activate a rematch clause at the time!

"He's a top fighter. He had 200-odd amateur fights, winning everything, he has beaten top fighters.

"But I'm coming for war on Saturday night. I'm coming to put the hurt on him as soon as possible. I'm coming to do damage."

