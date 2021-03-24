Dillian Whyte wants war and redemption in heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte is ready for 'war' and will gain 'redemption' in his heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin, says new co-trainer Harold Knight.

The British contender is edging closer to his second showdown with Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Whyte gave a glimpse of his explosive power during an open workout in Gibraltar.

Knight, a former coach for Lennox Lewis, has been called into Whyte's training camp as they prepare to avenge the knockout loss to Povetkin last summer.

"Not only revenge, but redemption," Knight told Sky Sports.

"We've worked hard, we were in camp for over 20 weeks.

"The one thing with Dillian, he's one of the hardest-working fighters that I've worked with, so we're definitely prepared.

"We're soldiers. Once again, we're in war. We're prepared for war and we're going to get the job done."

Whyte had floored Povetkin twice before suffering a shock defeat, but is confident he will be the last man standing at the weekend.

"I'm nice and relaxed," said Whyte. "Weight is good, feeling good. Feeling strong.

"Weigh in and just completely rehydrate and come in Saturday, ready to go.

"There is going to be two big guys dusting it up and someone is getting knocked out and it won't be me this time."

Povetkin, Russia's former WBA champion, insisted he is not simply looking to inflict a similar knockout on Whyte.

"Regarding a repeat of the first fight, I'm not looking for that," said Povetkin.

"This is a story that we've forgot. We're going into another fight.

"I'll try to do my best in this fight, but I don't want to make predictions."

