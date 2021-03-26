Dillian Whyte says his protege Fabio Wardley has an aura of 'invincibility' after destructive start to career

Dillian Whyte says his protege Fabio Wardley has an aura of "invincibility" ahead of his upcoming heavyweight clash with Eric Molina.

The exciting 26-year-old risks his perfect professional record against Molina, a two-time world title challenger, on the undercard for Whyte's rematch with Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Wardley's rapid rise is being guided by Whyte, who believes he possesses the power and dedication required to reach the highest level.

Image: Wardley is unbeaten and won twice by stoppage last year

Image: Molina is the most experienced of Wardley's opponents

"He has an air of invincibility," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He hasn't lost. He hasn't even lost a round. No one has hurt him, dropped him or out-boxed him.

"That's the best place to be in your career because you think no one can defeat you. No one can touch you.

"I was there at one point, we all were. It's great! I was knocking guys out left, right and centre.

"The bad thing? I didn't train properly or take it seriously enough because I had steel hands and was knocking everybody out.

"I thought: 'I don't need to train properly because all I need to do is land one punch'.

"That was my downfall, in the end.

"Fabio seems smarter than that. He's got people like me around him. I never had that."

1:58 Molina says Wardley has not got the size or skills to pose him problems

Molina suggested that his opponent is the most beatable of Britain's contenders, but Wardley intends to change his opinion with another destructive victory.

"I'm really looking forward to having a decent competitor in there," Wardley told Sky Sports. "Someone who is credited, someone who has been around the block. Someone who has been to stages like this before.

"That's a fair comment from his side. If I was in his shoes and I had done all the things that he's done, I wouldn't see me as a threat either.

"But it's my job on the night to prove that I'm a real threat, not just to him, but to a lot of other heavyweights in this division.

"I choose between my punches. Sometimes they are nice and sharp and quick, and sometimes I will sit through them.

"If I choose to hit you, you will stay hit."

