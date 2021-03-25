Youssef Khoumari wants to seize attention of British rivals with ruthless win over Kane Baker

Youssef Khoumari wants to seize the attention of Britain's best super-featherweights with a ruthless victory over Kane Baker on the Povetkin vs Whyte 2 bill.

The unbeaten 24-year-old welcomed the opportunity to battle the 'dangerous' Baker on the undercard for Whyte's 'Rumble On The Rock' rematch in Gibraltar on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Baker ruined the perfect record of Meshech Speare in his last fight, but Khoumari is confident he will overcome the Birmingham man in explosive style.

"I'm expecting the best Kane Baker, but on the other side of the ring is going to be the best me," Khoumari told Sky Sports. "It's going to be a good head to head clash.

"He does a lot of things well. He throws a lot of punches, he comes forward very well, he's aggressive. But I feel that I have that little bit more than him, in terms of my power and my skill. The best of me will always beat the best Kane Baker.

"We're working on turning over the punches and throwing some really hurtful shots. The plan is to try and get Kane out of there.

"I know he hasn't been stopped on many occasions, so we're trying to make a statement and put the rest of the super-featherweight division on notice."

Zelfa Barrett and Donte Dixon have recently emerged as two rising contenders and Khoumari believes he could be on a collision course with the talented duo.

"Anyone at my weight is already a rival to me," he said. "Those big names, they are in positions I want to be in.

"They are both really good boxers. Zelfa has got power in both hands, Donte is a good boxer, he's been a good amateur as well, so the division is definitely at a high level at the moment and may the best man come out on top.

"My career, up until now, has really been under the radar. Not a lot of people have seen what I can do. It's a chance for me to put everyone on notice and show everyone that I'm someone to look at. I'm someone that's going to go places in this division.

"I've always had long-term aspirations of getting to world title level. That's always been my long-term goal."

Khoumari has revealed how his preparations for Baker intensified after he became the latest recruit to Whyte's management team.

"Just seeing his attitude to training, made me add a lot to my game," said Khoumari.

"It totally changed my approach to training from seeing how he approaches it. I'm a lot more driven.

"I put boxing first in every aspect now and seeing him and where he's come from and where he's got to now, just shows me that no matter where you've started, you can always get to where you want to be."

