Deontay Wilder could be a potential opponent for Dillian Whyte if he defeats Alexander Povetkin on Saturday

Dillian Whyte must wait for a world title fight if he defeats Alexander Povetkin, but is Deontay Wilder an ideal next opponent? The Panel have given their verdict...

Whyte can avenge his shock defeat in Saturday's rematch with Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with victory propelling the British contender back in contention with the division's champions.

Image: Whyte faces Alexander Povetkin again on Saturday night

But with Anthony Joshua set to face Tyson Fury in an undisputed world title fight, who could be another likely rival for Whyte?

The Panel have considered whether Whyte could earn a huge grudge fight against Wilder if he overcomes Povetkin...

Carl Froch

I would love to see him fight Wilder. I think he can beat Wilder, but it's such a dangerous fight for Whyte. He's in a tough position, because he lost that first fight with Povetkin and now he's no longer the mandatory challenger.

Let's see how he gets on against Povetkin, I think he wins, then look at what options he's got before he jumps in there with Wilder. If he fancies it, and he's confident, get in there, because that would be a big statement.

If he can go in there with Wilder in his next fight and get the win, it could set up a shot at the winner of Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury.

Adam Smith

I'd like him to fight Deontay Wilder. I think that's a fight that's been talked about for a long time. It's been in the pot, bubbling away.

We really want to see Wilder back in the ring. He could come back against someone like Andy Ruiz Jr, Charles Martin, but he could also fight Dillian Whyte.

3:14 Whyte was leaner on the scales for his rematch with Povetkin

I think the build-up would be fantastic. There's real needle and spice between the two of them and they are great talkers. They could blend into a fantastic fight. They both might need each other. If Dillian wins spectacularly on Saturday night, I would like to see him fight Deontay Wilder in the summer or Autumn.

Johnny Nelson

If Dillian Whyte wins on Saturday, he then has to make a statement. Fight somebody like Wilder, fight somebody like Andy Ruiz Jr. People then think, 'woah,' this guy has beaten a former world champion.

0:46 Whyte shared an intense face-off with Povetkin

These are the guys that he will have to get in with, to stamp his authority. I want to see him fight a Wilder or Ruiz Jr to stake his claim for the winner of Joshua against Fury.

Matthew Macklin

It's only a fight ago that Wilder was the most dangerous heavyweight in the world.

Going into the fight with Fury, a lot of people were picking him. It's only the way that Fury dismantled him, and mentally he seems to have unravelled, but you can't forget that he's got absolute dynamite in those fists.

That would be a massive fight for Dillian and the build-up would definitely be lively.

Eddie Hearn

Wilder-Whyte is a stunning fight. I've been trying to make that fight for years.

I think once Whyte can beat Povetkin, then we can look at those kinds of fights with more confidence. First things first, everything is on the line.

Andy Clarke

I would love to see him fight Deontay Wilder. That's a tremendous fight and he's a recent world champion, along with Andy Ruiz Jr. I would be looking at Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz, because if he can beat either of those two, then that puts him in that top bracket.

0:56 Look back at some of Whyte's best KOs

That's what he would have to do, if he beats Povetkin. What would be the point of taking a fight similar to the ones he had against Parker and Rivas? Good, bold fights though they were at the time, it's just no point in fighting one of them again.

