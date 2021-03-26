Dillian Whyte weighs in lighter for heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday

Dillian Whyte has shed significant weight for the Alexander Povetkin rematch and promised a ruthless revenge victory.

The British contender tipped the scales at 17st 9lbs 3oz, with Povetkin coming in at 16st 4lbs 4oz for their second heavyweight showdown in Gibraltar on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte, who weighed 18st 6oz for the first fight, is attempting to avenge last summer's knockout loss, but hinted that he intends to clinically break down Russia's former WBA champion.

Image: Whyte wants to gain revenge for his dramatic loss to Povetkin

"It means everything to me," Whyte told Sky Sports. "I've come in half-a-stone lighter - it wasn't deliberate. Just small adjustments.

"I expect a tough 12-round fight.

"Every time I step into the ring I give my all. This is nothing different. You can create pressure in yourself if you start listening to people.

"I will stop him. Don't expect me to come out and be wild because there are ways of doing things.

"Fight him, be physical, box him. But I am looking for the stoppage.

"We have different ways of pressing him. Standing in front, but not being in front of him, using angles and my legs."

More to follow...

