Ricky Hatton's son Campbell vows to inflict pain on his much-anticipated professional debut

Campbell Hatton has promised to inflict a painful defeat on Jesus Ruiz ahead of his much-anticipated professional debut on the Povetkin vs Whyte 2 bill.

The 20-year-old, son of former world champion Ricky, has the chance to shine in his own right when he makes his bow on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's crucial heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

His father became a two-weight world champion during a hugely popular ring career, but Campbell insists he is not feeling the burden of expectation.

Image: Campbell weighs in for the first time

"I think I'd be a lot more nervous if I didn't know how much I've put into it," Campbell told Sky Sports.

"I know I've done absolutely everything I could have done, I couldn't have done any more. I think that's why I'm so confident.

"I've been performing that well in the gym and I've worked that hard, it can't go wrong now."

Hatton will be trained by uncle Matthew, who himself challenged for the world title against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and is signed to Anthony Joshua's management team, 258 MGT.

"I've trained like a professional for most of my amateur career to be honest," said Campbell.

1:26 Ricky Hatton is confident his son Campbell can handle the pressure as he prepares for his first professional fight

"I've always trained every day, twice a day, I've always worked hard. We have stepped it up a gear and it's definitely the best shape I've ever been in. I'm looking forward to it all paying off on Saturday."

Asked for his prediction on what will happen on his pro debut, the 'Hurricane' replied: "Pain!"

