Chris Kongo and Michael McKinson had to be separated following a heated face-off at the weigh-in

Chris Kongo and Michael McKinson had to be separated after they became embroiled in a heated exchange ahead of their welterweight clash.

The unbeaten British rivals traded words in a fiery face-off before their fight on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's 'Rumble on the Rock' rematch with Alexander Povetkin on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Kongo has called for a future showdown with Conor Benn, but must first overcome McKinson, a skilful southpaw who is nicknamed 'The Problem'.

Image: Kongo and McKinson both have unblemished records

Fabio Wardley also steps up in class when he takes on two-time world title challenger Eric Molina over 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Whyte's protege Wardley has nine knockouts in 10 wins on route to becoming English champion.

The 26-year-old prospect came in at 232 pounds (16st 8lbs), while Molina, who has challenged both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder for world honours, weighed in at 253 pounds (18st 1lbs).

Image: Fabio Wardley weighed in over 20 pounds lighter than Eric Molina

Ted Cheeseman, meanwhile, looks to regain the British light-middleweight title against undefeated contender James Metcalf.

After losses to Sergio Garcia and Scott Fitzgerald, Cheeseman got back on track with a thrilling win over Sam Eggington last time out in a fight of the year contender.

Image: Ted Cheeseman looks to regain his British title against James Metcalf

There is even more heavyweight action on the undercard as Erik Pfeifer takes on Nick Webb, while Youssef Khoumari takes on the dangerous Kane Baker over eight rounds at super-featherweight.

