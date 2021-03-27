Dillian Whyte reignited his rivalry with Alexander Povetkin and you can watch repeats of the rematch on Sunday

Watch the repeats of Povetkin vs Whyte 2, on Sunday at 9am and 4pm, as Britain's heavyweight contender battled the Russian in their 'Rumble On The Rock' rematch in Gibraltar, on Sky Sports Box Office

Saturday 27 March 2021 23:45, UK

Dillian Whyte
Image: Dillian Whyte attempted to gain revenge on Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte reignited his rivalry with Alexander Povetkin in their heavyweight rematch in Gibraltar - and you can book and watch the repeat on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte attempted to avenge last summer's shock knockout loss to Povetkin in their second showdown, billed as 'The Rumble On The Rock' in Gibraltar.

On an exciting undercard, heavyweight contender Fabio Wardley took a step up in class against Eric Molina, a two-time world title challenger.

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Campbell Hatton and Jesus Ruiz weigh In ahead of their Super-Featherweight Title fight tomorrow night..26 March 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.
Image: Campbell Hatton made his professional debut

Campbell Hatton, son of former world champion Ricky, made his hotly anticipated professional debut versus Jesus Ruiz.

Ted Cheeseman took on James Metcalf in a battle for the British super-welterweight title.

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE ***.Ted Cheeseman and James Metcalf weigh in ahead of their vacant British Super-Welterweight fight tomorrow night..26 March 2021.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.
Image: Ted Cheeseman battled James Metcalf for the British belt

Chris Kongo and Michael McKinson, two of Britain's best welterweights, risked their unbeaten records.

Erik Pfeifer's heavyweight clash with Nick Webb kicked off the live action on the Povetkin vs Whyte 2 bill.

