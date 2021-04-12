Anthony Joshua says Tyson Fury has 'no place to hide' after receiving an official offer for world title fight

Anthony Joshua has warned that Tyson Fury has "no place to hide" after receiving an official offer for their undisputed world heavyweight title fight.

Britain's rival champions have been presented with a potential date and venue for their blockbuster battle, with promoter Eddie Hearn revealing that a deal is 'very close'.

Joshua remains optimistic about finalising the fight as he prepares to put his WBA, IBF and WBO belts at stake in a massive showdown with WBC champion Fury.

Public service announcement. More official news to follow, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/b0TkFvQlGr — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 11, 2021

He tweeted: "Positive news this evening! I'm lacing up my running boots rn!

"@258MGT and @Matchroomboxing have received the first OFFICIAL offer to host the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship Of The WORLD!

"I will be victorious God Willing! No place to hide now! I'M COMING!"

Matchroom boss Hearn has received offers from a variety of locations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, China, America, Dubai and Britain for Joshua vs Fury, which is expected to be staged in July.

"Joshua doesn't talk much about fights - but he talks when it's close," Hearn had told Sky Sports at the weekend.

"You can feel the excitement building.

Image: Joshua wants to become the world's undisputed champion

"We are in a great place with several offers on the table. I'm quietly confident. It was nice to see Fury post with enthusiasm because he feels that we are close.

"The teams will get together. I will try to see Bob Arum on Tuesday. We're nearly there. We have worked really hard and we don't want to give in.

"We're in a good place, nice and close. I can't do any more than I'm doing. People know that we're on the verge.

"Both guys are desperate to get moving. Joshua wants a date for the start of his camp. This is the sporting event of 2021.

"One lucky site will get good news next week and the whole world will stop to watch this fight."