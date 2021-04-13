Joseph Parker can edge closer to world title fight next year if he defeats Derek Chisora, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Joseph Parker will be on the brink of challenging for a "fragmented" world heavyweight belt if he can demolish Derek Chisora's lingering title ambitions, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The New Zealander faces Chisora on May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and victory would strengthen his lofty position in the rankings; he's third with the WBO and sixth with both the IBF and WBC.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed a two-fight contract, starting with an undisputed world title fight this summer, and Hearn believes Parker would be well positioned to challenge if belts are vacated in 2022.

"That's just going to go off, from the first bell, that fight," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Actually, Joseph Parker is right up there, since his win over Junior Fa. He's top five, top six with a couple of governing bodies now.

"If he beats Chisora, when these belts become fragmented in probably 2022, this is a really important fight for him."

The former WBO champion had been due to face Chisora in October 2019, but a spider bite caused the bout to be cancelled.

Chisora instead defeated David Price, although his recent resurgence was stalled by a points loss to Oleksandr Usyk last October.

"Sometimes, I think people don't give 'Del Boy' enough credit," said Hearn.

"He lost a competitive fight to Oleksandr Usyk, who is a pound-for-pound great, undisputed cruiserweight champion.

"Parker's style is going to suit him a lot better.

"Both guys teaming up with a new training team. Great, great men. Andy Lee, of course, in Joe Parker's corner, and Buddy McGirt in Chisora's corner. It's going to be an interesting battle."

Chisora knows that a win is essential to revive his hopes of challenging for a world belt.

"For 'Del Boy', of course it's last roll of the dice, in a big, big heavyweight fight," Hearn added.

"When has he not given us anything but unbelievable entertainment?

"It doesn't matter whether it's Dillian Whyte 1, Dillian Whyte 2, Szpilka. Takam was one of the most exciting fights I've ever seen. Usyk here and the Parker fight will be no different."