Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua fight must be agreed by Tuesday or he will move on from world title clash

Tyson Fury says the Anthony Joshua fight must be agreed by Tuesday but remains '100 per cent' confident about finalising the undisputed world title clash.

Fury has been presented with lucrative offers to stage his fight against Joshua, with the rival world champions now expected to reach an agreement about the date and venue this week.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents unified champion Joshua, says he is 'very close to reaching a deal', but the WBC champion has indicated that he wants negotiations to be concluded swiftly.

4:08 Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is 'very close' to being agreed, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Speaking on Sunday to Behind The Gloves, Fury said: "I'm waiting. There's a few good offers on the table, I've been told, from a few different countries, which is exciting news for me.

"I've always been quite sceptical about it all.

"Like before, I've been told there's quite a lot of big offers on the table, from a few major players, so very interested and excited to finally hear what they are and to see if they are one, feasible and two, can make it happen in whatever country wins the bid for it.

Image: Fury remains optimistic about securing a summer fight against Joshua

"We have to go to Monday, Tuesday by the latest. If I don't know anything by Tuesday, I'm just going to move on, because it's been a long time in the making.

"Now finally the offers are on the table. We'll go through them and take the best one."

Joshua issued a positive social media update on Sunday night, warning that Fury had 'no place to hide now!'

Public service announcement. More official news to follow, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/b0TkFvQlGr — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 11, 2021

Fury also fully expects the fight to go ahead, saying: "I think it will 100 per cent happen. One million per cent happen.

"I think we're going to know within the next couple of days - what, where, when.

"I'm pretty confident this fight is going to get made in the next few days, because from what I've heard, there are some big players involved and there's some big offers come in from very rich people and very rich countries.

"I'm sure that they're going to be very good offers."