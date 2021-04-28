Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Artur Beterbiev targeted by Dmitry Bivol: 'I am reborn'

Dmitry Bivol has set his sights on fights with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Artur Beterbiev in a bid to become an undisputed champion.

Unbeaten Bivol must first defend his WBA light-heavyweight championship against Craig 'Spider' Richards on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, alongside Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas.

Bivol told Sky Sports about Canelo: "Of course I would like to fight him at light-heavyweight or super-middleweight because I want to fight the best guys, and he is one of the best."

Image: Bivol is unbeaten in 17

Canelo will face Billy Joe Saunders in a world super-middleweight title unification fight next week - previously, he won a light-heavyweight title by stopping Sergey Kovalev.

"He has his own legacy," Bivol said. "He is a man like me, with good sides and bad sides. When I go to the ring I believe only in my victory."

Beterbiev, Bivol's fellow Russian who holds the IBF and WBC titles in the same division, is also a target.

"He has a belt. I think about fighting him or the other guys with a belt," Bivol said.

"I understand that he works with Top Rank and they have a plan for him.

"But I would like to fight.

"My first goal is to be undisputed champion. To have four belts and to have a legacy.

"I want to be the best light-heavyweight so I need to have all four belts."

Bivol's immediate focus is a defence of his WBA title against Richards, who is aiming to become Britain's newest world champion in his first fight at the elite level.

A career-best stoppage win over Shakan Pitters has propelled Richards into this opportunity so Bivol is wary of him.

"He is fresh, he moves a lot, he has an English boxing style, he has good speed, a good jab," Bivol said.

"I didn't see something special. But he has enough power to knock someone out.

"I respect him because he took this fight. I will prepare well for him.

"Every time I have an opponent, I respect him. Anything can happen.

"He doesn't have a big name at light-heavyweight. This can confuse boxing fans. They think he doesn't have a good style because he has no belt. It makes me angry!

"Because I know he is a good boxer even if he doesn't have a big name."

On fighting away from home, in the UK, Bivol said: "I am ready. I had a good amateur career and went everywhere in the world, I have good experience of fighting in many countries.

"This is my best age. I have to show now my skills. I think about this philosophically.

"Maybe it is better that I rested for a year-and-a-half. I thought a lot about my career, about after boxing, and I am now full of energy.

"I am reborn."

