Katie Taylor has shown vulnerability and Natasha Jonas is being primed for a stoppage win, says trainer Joe Gallagher

Katie Taylor has shown "she can be hurt" and Natasha Jonas plans to end any debate about scoring with a stunning stoppage win, says her trainer Joe Gallagher.

The Irish star defends her undisputed world lightweight titles against Jonas on Saturday's Chisora vs Parker bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in a repeat of their epic bout at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Taylor triumphed on points before winning the gold medal, but Gallagher insists Jonas is not overawed by the unbeaten champion, having prepared for a more explosive showdown in the pro ranks.

🌍LEGACY BUILT... OR BROKEN?👑



Despite her huge achievements @KatieTaylor still has big plans... while @TashaJonas plans to bring it all toppling down💥#TaylorJonas May 1st Sky Sports Box Office👈 pic.twitter.com/dheqKEzwCF — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 19, 2021

2:52 Jonas has vowed to defy her doubters with a sensational win over Taylor

Gallagher told Sky Sports: "Natasha has been in with her twice before [on the amateur circuit], so Natasha is not dealing with these auras that people have or build-up, like Canelo or Lomachenko - 'They're not human, they can't be beat'.

Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

"You've seen Katie Taylor against Delfine Persoon, that could easily be 2-0 to Persoon or 1-1.

"Katie, I'm sure would have trained like a demon, knowing the challenge and the threat that Natasha Jonas brings. This is going to be a really, really tough fight for Katie Taylor.

"I think she can be hurt. If people study her long and hard enough, you'll see in fights where she has been hurt. She's been caught, she's been wobbled, she's been stunned.

I do feel Natasha has to win by stoppage.

"Can she be knocked out? Well, we didn't think Mike Tyson could get knocked out against Buster Douglas. Anyone when they get hit clean on the chin has a chance of going over.

"I do feel Natasha has to win by stoppage."

Gallagher has said that an objection could be raised about the judges for the Taylor fight, with Jonas determined to avoid further dispute after her split decision draw with Terri Harper last summer.

"There's been question marks over a few Katie Taylor decisions and Natasha Jonas' decision, so we want the best judges that the governing bodies have at ringside," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"We want everyone to talk about how good a fight this was and not about contentious scorecards again.

"We'll be looking to know who the judges are assigned to the fight and if there is any that we're not happy with, then we will raise an objection with the British Boxing Board of Control, and the governing bodies."

0:42 Taylor shared another brutal battle with Delfine Persoon last August

Jonas has set aside Taylor's reputation as a dominant champion, insisting that her vulnerabilities were on show during two hard-fought points victories over Persoon.

"I know that I'm not boxing the aura that is, the legacy that is, the legend that is Katie Taylor, I'm just boxing another human," said Jonas.

"Everyone's got weaknesses, everyone's human, and I will be trying to capitalise on them and put my best foot forward.

"Everyone mentions the Persoon fights but styles make fights and I'm not Persoon, but what I do think Persoon did was make her look human."

Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.