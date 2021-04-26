Tyson Fury told Eddie Hearn about clash with Anthony Joshua: 'Let's get this done, it's the only fight I want'

Tyson Fury reassured Eddie Hearn in person that he is fully focused on agreeing the dream fight with Anthony Joshua, the promoter revealed.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and WBC titleholder Fury are now "on the verge" of a one-fight deal to decide the undisputed heavyweight championship in "the biggest fight in British boxing history," Hearn says.

It is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia at the end of July or early August.

Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Image: Joshua is set to face Fury to crown an undisputed champion

"I bumped into Fury in Vegas and he reassured me that he's all-in," Joshua's promoter Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"There are lots of characters involved - some are not so involved but still have comments to make.

"I wanted to see Fury because you see interviews from various people and I had started to doubt that he actually wanted the fight. I felt that he did.

"When we met up, he made me feel that he really wants this fight.

"'Let's get this done, it's the only fight that I want'.

"He's bang up for this fight and so is Joshua."

Image: Tyson Fury met Andy Ruiz, the only man to beat Joshua

Fury's UK-based promoter Frank Warren had previously told talkSPORT "I'll believe it when I see it", when asked about the all-important site deal which the fight hinges on.

Hearn has now said: "People doubted we would achieve the site fee. We have achieved that. Now we have to make sure the fighters are happy with the contractual position from the site, which is straightforward and is something we've done before.

"It is one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

"We're in a strong position. Both fighters have signed the contract to fight. Both fighters have agreed to an offer from a site.

"There were loads of calls at the weekend and last night to finalise the contract, longform, for the site.

"Time is of the essence.

"Literally, we are in the second or third round of the final site longform agreement. Hopefully, this week, we can be in a position where it is all done.

"It's never done until the ink is dry but there are no obstacles to overcome, except to finalise the paperwork and get it announced.

"I've not seen a fight fall through at this stage before.

"We're on the verge now. But we still have to finish the job and that's the plan for this week.

"There is no Plan B. I'm a guy who loves to have a Plan B. But all our eggs are in this basket."

The possibility remains open for UK fans to attend the fight overseas, Hearn hopes.

"That's something that we're talking about with the site," he said.

"A lot of international sites that stage major events will invest huge money to showcase their city as a point of tourism. It's important for them to do that.

"You hope at the end of July, early August, that corridor to the Middle East will be open.

"But it's not a necessity for the fight to take place."