Tyson Fury calls out UFC's Francis Ngannou; Derek Chisora backed by Michael 'Venom' Page

Tyson Fury has exchanged challenges with Francis Ngannou, the UFC's new heavyweight champion.

Fury exclaimed on social media: "You want some of this Gypsy King money? You know where to find me!

"You want some of Gypsy King power? I'll give it to you!

Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Image: Francis Ngannou is UFC heavyweight champion

"Any time, any place, anywhere!"

Ngannou replied: "I'll take care of [Jon Jones] first then come after Fury."

The Cameroonian won the UFC heavyweight championship this month and has long been linked with a crossover into the boxing ring.

Dillian Whyte recently told Sky Sports about Ngannou: "I believe I can beat him in both styles. I can beat him in MMA and in boxing. I don't think he's anything special, whichever they want.

"The guy is scared, so if doing MMA makes him feel better. If we have a fight in the cage first, he might take it, but if we offer him a boxing fight, then he might say, 'No, no, no.'

Fury is expected to face Anthony Joshua to decide an undisputed heavyweight champion this summer.

He labelled Joshua: "A big useless dosser. Not a real fighting man. A hype job, crossfit, bodybuilder.

"AJ let's make this fight happen!

"I'll smash your face and there's nothing you can do about it.

"AJ, if you go past three rounds with me, I'll quit in the corner because that's how confident I am."

1:53 Michael 'Venom' Page believes it could be a bad night for Joseph Parker

4:57 Joseph Parker insists he isn't afraid of heavyweight opponent Derek Chisora

Derek Chisora has been backed to beat Joseph Parker by Bellator MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page.

"I've sparred with him," Page told Sky Sports. "You've got to love Derek!

"He wanted to experience what it would be like [to be kicked]. He didn't like it so I think he will stick to boxing!

"I don't think Parker will want to go toe-to-toe with him. Similar to his Anthony Joshua fight, I think he will be backpedalling.

"So it's down to Derek to cross his feet and pin him down to land shots.

"Derek hits hard and Parker won't want to be there for those shots.

"If you get sucked into a war with Derek, he will win that battle."

Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.