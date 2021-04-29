Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas: Live stream of press conference featuring Chris Eubank Jr

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker, Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas, Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards, Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison, Campbell Hatton - Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Thursday 29 April 2021 14:06, UK

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker will face-off for the first time at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here from 2pm.

Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker
Non-Sky customers: Buy Chisora vs Parker

Craig &#39;Spider&#39; Richards was unimpressed with Spiderman&#39;s appearance!
Image: Craig 'Spider' Richards was unimpressed with Spiderman's appearance!
Parker and Chisora ate breakfast together on Thursday
Image: Parker and Chisora ate breakfast together on Thursday

Katie Taylor will be reunited with former Olympic rival Natasha Jonas ahead of their undisputed lightweight championship fight on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Craig 'Spider' Richards challenges WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Trending

Chris Eubank Jr makes his comeback against Marcus Morrison, and Campbell Hatton will be in his second pro fight.

Also See:

Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema