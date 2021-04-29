Chisora vs Parker: How to book Chisora vs Parker and Taylor vs Jonas if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chisora can settle his rivalry with Parker on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Taylor also defends her undisputed world lightweight belts against Jonas at The AO Arena, Manchester.

On a blockbuster bill, Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light-heavyweight title against Craig Richards, while Chris Eubank Jr makes his return against Marcus Morrison, and Campbell Hatton continues his professional career.

1:50 Katie Taylor has predicted a 'fantastic fight' against Natasha Jonas

The Chisora vs Parker bill begins at 6pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Watch Chisora vs Parker online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday, May 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

