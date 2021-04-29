Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is a done deal despite recent criticism from rival promoter Bob Arum, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is a 'done deal', despite recent doubts being raised by the WBC champion's promoter Bob Arum, says Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

Britain's rival champions have agreed to fight for the undisputed world heavyweight titles this summer, with Saudi Arabia expected to stage the blockbuster battle.

Arum, Fury's US promoter, has openly questioned why a deal has not yet been finalised, but Hearn has dismissed any concerns about the fight not going ahead.

"I saw the comments last night from Bob Arum," Hearn told Sky Sports. "I messaged him last night and said, 'Is there something you want to tell me?'

"We last had communication on Friday of last week and Thursday. He said in the interview, we haven't spoken for two weeks, yet five days ago he was telling the world it was a done deal.

"I think he's trying to put pressure on. We're a couple of days later than expected. The situation is still the same.

"We have an offer in writing from a site, the same site that we've dealt with before. The same people we've dealt with before. We know all about them. This is a done deal from that site."

Fury claimed earlier this month that he could look at alternative options, with Arum saying he might revive talks for a third fight against Deontay Wilder.

But Hearn has ruled out suggestions that AJ vs Fury will fall through if he cannot confirm the date and location in the next few days.

"This is a massive deal. No disrespect to Bob, he's an incredible promoter, he hasn't been involved in a site deal of this magnitude before," said Hearn.

The deal is done, the fighters have agreed to the site, the numbers, they've signed the contract already.

"It takes time. When you're talking about the biggest fight in world boxing, then just a little bit of support would be nice.

"I saw that there's a new deadline. There's no new deadline. The deal is done, the fighters have agreed to the site, the numbers, they've signed the contract already.

"We just have to nail the site agreement, which is again agreed, but we have to go through the process.

"The deadline is last weekend or something, but you don't let a deal fall through because it's taking a few more days than anticipated."

Fury stopped Wilder to claim the WBC title last February and they remain locked in an arbitration after failing to agree a third fight.

Joshua could instead fulfil a mandatory WBO title defence against Oleksandr Usyk, although Hearn insists that Fury is the only acceptable opponent.

He said: "Bob Arum said, 'Maybe if this falls through, we go and fight Deontay Wilder.' Who wants to see that fight?"

"Even AJ against someone else? People aren't interested in that right now. The only fight that's acceptable to people is AJ against Fury, so let's make that fight happen."

Chisora warns Parker: You're not Fury!

Joseph Parker, the former WBO champion, will attempt to position himself for a world title fight next year by defeating Derek Chisora on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Parker has hired Andy Lee, Fury's assistant coach, but Chisora played down the importance of the New Zealander's new trainer.

"You can't compare Parker to Fury," said Chisora at the final press conference.

"Fury is a different beast! Fury lives fighting, he loves fighting, he was born fighting.

"Parker is totally different."

Katie Taylor also defends her undisputed world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas at The AO Arena in Manchester.

