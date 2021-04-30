Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas: Live stream of weigh-in featuring Chris Eubank Jr

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker, Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas, Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards, Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison, Campbell Hatton - Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Friday 30 April 2021 12:01, UK

Derek Chisora will meet Joseph Parker and Katie Taylor will face-off with Natasha Jonas at Friday's weigh-in – watch a free, live stream here from 1pm.

Chisora vs Parker and Taylor vs Jonas headline a packed bill on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chris Eubank Jr makes his comeback against Marcus Morrison, and Campbell Hatton is in action again.

Craig 'Spider' Richards challenges for Dmitry Bivol's world light-heavyweight title.

