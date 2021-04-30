Derek Chisora ignited a heated row with Joseph Parker at the weigh-in for their heavyweight fight

Derek Chisora shared an intense face-off with Joseph Parker and then ignited a heated row at the weigh-in for their heavyweight showdown.

The British contender tipped the scales at 17st 12lbs, nine pounds heavier than Parker, who came in at 17st 3lbs for Saturday's fight at The AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chisora glared at Parker as they stood on stage before becoming involved in an angry dispute about the order of their ring walks.

"We're arguing right now, back there," Chisora told Sky Sports. "They want to do a coin flip, who comes in the ring first and who comes in the ring second.

"I was like, 'Nah, not doing that.'

"Either I come in second or I'll go home right now!"

Asked about a solution, Chisora said: "Don't know. I'm not in a good mood now."

Manager David Haye confirmed that Chisora remains unwilling to enter the ring first after losing the coin toss to Parker.

"I genuinely can't see the fight happening, if Derek is told to come first," Haye told Sky Sports.

"I know it makes zero sense. He agreed it, he signed the contract.

"He's just that guy, he doesn't care, and unfortunately that's just the way it is."

Parker replied: "It's just more drama."

Chisora came in lighter than the 18st 3lbs he weighed for a battling points loss to Oleksandr Usyk in October, while Parker was a pound lighter for his points win over Junior Fa in February.

"It's fight time now," Parker told Sky Sports. "It's time for business. We're here to fight, we're ready.

"We've had no problems with weight. The body is healthy and fresh and ready to go.

"I want to knock him out. I'll certainly beat him, but I want to knock him out. That's what I want to do."

Katie Taylor also defends her undisputed world lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas in a repeat of their epic encounter at the London 2012 Olympics Games.

The unbeaten Irish star weighed in at 9st 8lbs, with Jonas matching the same weight on the scales.

