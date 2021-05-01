What time are Derek Chisora and Katie Taylor in the ring?

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker, Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas, Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards, Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison, Campbell Hatton in Manchester - Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Natasha Jonas 2:19
Natasha Jonas believes she has the power to hurt Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas will begin no earlier than 9.30pm, while Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker will start no earlier than 10.15pm on Saturday.

The heavyweight clash and the undisputed lightweight championship fight are on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 6pm.

Chris Eubank Jr will make his much-anticipated return against Marcus Morrison on the undercard, hoping to propel himself into some major fights.

Campbell Hatton, son of the legend Ricky, will be in action again.

Craig 'Spider' Richards has a huge opportunity against undefeated WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

Taylor has warned Jonas: "I'm not someone whose skin you can get under. I don't believe anything they are saying.

"Tasha has a loss on her record, and it was by knockout. So if anyone can be hurt, it is her!

"Winning is all that matters, points or knockout."

Chisora vs Parker

