Campbell Hatton defeats Levi Dunn to seal second professional victory in hometown of Manchester

Campbell Hatton sealed a shutout points victory over Levi Dunn as he made a winning debut in his hometown of Manchester.
The 20-year-old was fighting at the scene of father Ricky's world title triumphs after a frantic debut in Gibraltar and he displayed more discipline, sealing a 40-36 verdict following four rounds.
Hatton started at a lively pace, landing stiff jabs and hurtful body shots as Dunn backed away.
A left hook stiffened the legs of Dunn as Hatton eagerly searched for a stoppage in the second.
Hatton continued his relentless attack, forcing Dunn to hold after he landed a straight right in the third.
With just three minutes remaining, Hatton tried to find a telling punch to break Dunn's resistance, banging in more body shots, but had to settle for a points win.
