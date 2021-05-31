Floyd Mayweather could ruin his legacy if he is embarrassed by Logan Paul in their exhibition bout, says Carl Froch

Floyd Mayweather could 'ruin his whole legacy' if the boxing legend is embarrassed by YouTube superstar Logan Paul in their exhibition bout, says Carl Froch.

The five-weight world champion collides with the social media sensation in an epic exhibition bout in Miami on Sunday June 6, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Mayweather dominated the sport for decades while compiling a perfect 50-0 record, but Sky Sports expert Froch has questioned whether the 44-year-old is risking his reputation.

Image: Floyd Mayweather was a five-weight world champion

"We could find out if Logan Paul can fight a little bit when he's in the ring with Mayweather," Froch told Sky Sports.

"Mayweather is going to be incredibly hard to hit. Logan is heavier and slower and although Mayweather hasn't competed at any level for so long, it really doesn't matter.

"It's like me playing an old tennis player who has not played for years. I play tennis quite a lot now, but I just know I'm getting beat by the pro tennis player, who has been retired for two years, because they are just too good.

"Mayweather should be far too good for him, but it's exciting and it's got your interest, because Logan Paul is so big, Mayweather has been retired for so long, and you do think, 'Oh what if Mayweather ruins his whole legacy by losing to a YouTuber?' That's the appeal. That's going to make you watch it.

"I don't want to say he's got a chance, but he has got a chance Logan Paul, because he looks like he can shape up quite well. He's had a couple of fights and he's so big.

"Mayweather could end up making a mockery of his whole career. If he gets caught and gets put down, it will be embarrassing. If he loses, he might as well get a one-way ticket to Australia."