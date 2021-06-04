Floyd Mayweather willing to offer a rematch to Conor McGregor after exhibition bout against Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather's feud with Conor McGregor is still 'very personal' and the boxing legend has admitted he could reignite their rivalry in a rematch.
The five-weight world champion will share the ring with social media sensation Logan Paul in Miami on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
But Mayweather has also hinted he could face McGregor again in a second fight after bringing up his 50th professional win by defeating the UFC star in 2017.
"Absolutely. He easy," Mayweather told Showtime Sports.
"The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then get to hating on me."
McGregor has continued to taunt Mayweather on social media, despite suffering a 10th-round stoppage loss at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather promotions, told Showtime Sports: "When I say to Conor, if you're listening. You can get that too.
"Most definitely. That right there is very personal.
"After everything, where they left the ring, they hugged, but things are a little different now."
