Jake Paul warns Tyron Woodley to expect 'a boxing clinic' – 'explosive, electrifying, quick!'

Jake Paul has vowed to "shock the world again" by beating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who hit back by promising a knockout.

The brother of Logan Paul will face his most difficult test yet inside the boxing ring against MMA fighter Woodley on August 28 in the next chapter of the YouTubers-turned-boxers' careers.

Logan Paul will trade punches with boxing great Floyd Mayweather on Sunday at midnight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Non-Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul

0:45 Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley told Sky Sports that he plans to knock Jake Paul out .

Jake Paul told Sky Sports after a spiteful first face-off with Woodley: "I can't wait, this is what I do now. I'm active. I can't wait to put on a show and shock the world again.

"That's what I do - I shock the world every single time.

"Explosive, electrifying, quick. A boxing clinic, for real.

"It will be a boxing clinic - you will see me pick apart a UFC striker."

Jake Paul has won his three fights against fellow social media star AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

He said about knocking out Askren in one round: "It was a statement. I didn't get to show what I was capable of.

"He underestimated me, like all of these guys do.

"Tyron has no idea what he's getting himself into. He is playing catch up.

"I'm better skilled, better cardio, faster, stronger, heavier, taller, longer reach.

"Everything is stacked against him. He is delusional."

Woodley told Sky Sports about Jake Paul's previous win: "It was a good performance. It wasn't long, we didn't see much, but he can box.

"I'm out to beat him.

"People that want to see him silenced? They will smile."

Woodley was UFC champion but is now aged 39 and lost his most recent four fights inside the Octagon.

Jake Paul shouted at Woodley during a nasty first meeting: "You're going down in one round, just like your best friend."

Watch Mayweather v Logan Paul on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.