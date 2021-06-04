Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have demanded lighter gloves to increase likelihood of a knockout

Floyd Mayweather's showdown with Logan Paul is even more likely to end in a knockout after they both agreed to use lighter gloves for the eight-round bout.

The boxing legend shares the ring with the YouTube star on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and the weight of the gloves has been changed from 12 ounces to 10 ounces for the exhibition bout.

Mayweather still wants the gloves lowered to eight ounces, with knockouts allowed under the rules which were confirmed on Wednesday.

"There's a difference between YouTube boxing and elite boxing and elite fighters," Mayweather told Sky Sports. "You guys will see the difference.

"Well at first, they were talking about 14 ounce gloves, 16 ounce gloves.

"From the beginning, I wanted eight ounce gloves for me as well as Logan Paul.

"Hopefully it can change to eight ounce."

Logan Paul has also welcomed the lighter gloves, telling Sky Sports: "Yeah, yeah absolutely. I didn't know why they changed.

"It was 10, then it changed to 12. Now we're back to 10. Good, that's how I want it."

Mayweather dominated the sport while compiling an unbeaten 50-fight record, but Logan Paul insists his punch power will shock the five-weight world champion.

The social media sensation told Sky Sports: "There's a moment that goes through every fighter's mind. Everyone we spar, everyone Jake's beat. When we hit them, they realise, 'Oh, he might not just do YouTube. This guy really put his heart and soul in this.'

"I hit hard. I think you're going to see Floyd's eyes light up, the first time I hit him."

But Mayweather has dismissed any suggestion that he is risking his reputation by sharing the ring with Logan Paul.

He told Sky Sports: "My legacy?

"My strategy, just to be away from boxing, whereas other fighters that's in boxing right now, the so called top fighters, they have to fight.

"Fighters likes Manny Pacquiao, he has to fight. I don't have to fight. I'm doing what I want to do, because this is what I want to do."

Watch Mayweather v Logan Paul on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.