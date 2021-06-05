Tommy Fury welcomed a fight against Jake Paul after extending his unbeaten record with a shutout points win

Tommy Fury called for Jake Paul to "come and get it" after he extended his unbeaten record with a shutout points victory over Jordan Grant.
The 22-year-old sealed the sixth victory of his professional career, earning a 40-36 verdict after four rounds, and then welcomed a fight against the social media star.
Asked about the Jake Paul fight, Fury told BT Sport: "Whenever, come and get it!"
Sticking out a stiff jab, Fury fended off the early aggression from Grant, who landed a couple of looping right hands in the opening round.
Fury caught the Scotsman with a straight right hand in the second, while Grant was troubled by a cluster of punches in the third.
Grant replied with a clubbing right hand, but it was a rare moment of concern for Fury, who went the distance for the second time in his career.
