Logan Paul weighed 34lbs heavier than Floyd Mayweather for their exhibition bout on Sunday night

Floyd Mayweather weighed in at the heaviest of his career but was still 34lbs lighter than YouTube superstar Logan Paul ahead of their exhibition bout in Miami.

The five-weight world champion tipped the scales at 155lbs, while the social media sensation came in at 189lbs before their showdown on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Mayweather then shared an intense face-off with Logan Paul, who offered a few defiant words before a crowd of security circled the two rivals.

Logan Paul had claimed that he would incur a $100,000 fine for every pound of weight if he exceeded the 190lbs limit.

The YouTuber told Showtime Sport: "He's not ready, he don't know what to expect, and this is not the biggest fight of my life.

"This is the biggest fight of his life, because he's got a lot on the line and he's got everything to lose. I'm going to go in there, have fun.

Image: Logan Paul insisted that Mayweather was 'not ready'

"Tomorrow I break the simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet.

"I'm going to get it done. Floyd is not ready, that's all I can say."

Mayweather dismissed the size difference and any suggestion that he was antagonised by the infamous pre-fight brawl with Jake Paul.

"I've been here before, so I know what it takes," he told Showtime Sport.

Image: Floyd Mayweather shrugged off Logan Paul's greater size

"I've fought every different style you can possibly fight.

"Height don't win fights, weight don't win fights, fighting wins fights at the end of the day and I can fight.

"Once again, I'm not worried about a hat. I don't worry about what nobody says. The one thing I can do, I can fight. I've been at the top level for 25 years, so I know what it takes when it's a fight of this magnitude."

