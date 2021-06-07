Jake Paul calls out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after Logan Paul goes the eight-round distance with Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul challenged Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez moments after insisting his brother Logan defeated Floyd Mayweather.

Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat

Non-Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat

you can’t sell PPV’s



I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Jake was ringside on Sunday in Miami to watch Logan valiantly go the eight-round distance with boxing legend Mayweather in an exhibition match.

Mayweather's inability to knock Logan out drew a sarcastic social media response from Canelo, who has inherited his status as the world's best boxer.

Jake responded to Canelo: "You can't sell pay-per-views. I would eat you alive."

0:57 Logan Paul reacts to going the distance with Floyd Mayweather in their exhibition bout in Miami.

He had earlier claimed that his brother was winning 4-2 against Mayweather heading into the seventh round (there were no judges or an official winner as per exhibition rules).

Jake posted afterwards: "My brother just beat Floyd Mayweather!"

He also teased "50-1" - a reference to Mayweather's trademark undefeated record being ended.

1:03 Jake Paul says he will put on a 'boxing clinic' when he fights Tyron Woodley in August.

Jake, like his brother, stepped into the boxing ring to fight fellow YouTubers.

Whereas Logan lost to KSI, Jake has won all three of his professional matches.

the younger us wouldn’t believe how far we’ve come. it’s showtime. love you to death big bro. @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/7MRt8tHEtl — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

He has knocked out social media influencer AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren.

He next fights on August 28 against Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion.

Watch Mayweather v Logan Paul repeat on Monday, from 10am on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.