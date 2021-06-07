Jake Paul calls out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after Logan Paul goes the eight-round distance with Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul challenged Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez moments after insisting his brother Logan defeated Floyd Mayweather.
Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat
Non-Sky customers: Buy Mayweather vs Logan Paul repeat
you can’t sell PPV’s— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021
I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS
Jake was ringside on Sunday in Miami to watch Logan valiantly go the eight-round distance with boxing legend Mayweather in an exhibition match.
Mayweather's inability to knock Logan out drew a sarcastic social media response from Canelo, who has inherited his status as the world's best boxer.
Jake responded to Canelo: "You can't sell pay-per-views. I would eat you alive."
Trending
- White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England squad
- Jake Paul calls out Canelo: I would eat you!
- Mayweather: Logan Paul surprised me!
- Logan Paul avoids Mayweather KO in exhibition clash
- 'Angry' Merc on Baku 'shocker' | Wolff defends Hamilton
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Postecoglou verbally agrees personal terms with Celtic
- 'Booing England players for taking a knee has sinister undertones'
- England's Euro 2020 fixtures and route to the final
- 'Social media is saying Logan Paul won!'
He had earlier claimed that his brother was winning 4-2 against Mayweather heading into the seventh round (there were no judges or an official winner as per exhibition rules).
Jake posted afterwards: "My brother just beat Floyd Mayweather!"
He also teased "50-1" - a reference to Mayweather's trademark undefeated record being ended.
Jake, like his brother, stepped into the boxing ring to fight fellow YouTubers.
Whereas Logan lost to KSI, Jake has won all three of his professional matches.
the younger us wouldn’t believe how far we’ve come. it’s showtime. love you to death big bro. @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/7MRt8tHEtl— Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021
He has knocked out social media influencer AnEsonGib, basketball player Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren.
He next fights on August 28 against Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion.
Watch Mayweather v Logan Paul repeat on Monday, from 10am on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.