Anthony Joshua's ideal rival for a fight in Nigeria is Joe Joyce, says Sam Jones

Anthony Joshua's dream of a fight in Nigeria could be aided by the emergence of Joe Joyce as a challenger, says Sam Jones.

Joyce could become the mandatory challenger to Joshua and enforce a world title fight, his manager Jones says.

Undefeated Joyce will face Carlos Takam on July 24, while Joshua is set to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Image: Anthony Joshua must beat Oleksandr Usyk to stay on course for Tyson Fury fight

"There is a possibility Joe and Joshua could fight in Nigeria," Jones told Sky Sports. "They are both of Nigerian descent so that could be huge.

"If AJ needs a dance partner in Nigeria, look no further. That fight would be something very, very special.

"Joe would relish the thought of fighting Joshua in Nigeria, but he also would to fight Tyson Fury in Las Vegas or in a stadium in the UK."

Joshua's undisputed title fight with WBC champion Fury could be resurrected if they each come through summer fights. Fury will face Deontay Wilder on July 24, hours after Joyce fights Takam.

Image: Joyce is edging closer to a world title fight after 12 victories

Joyce was initially in talks to contest a WBO interim belt with Usyk when Joshua and Fury were on a collision course but he could still force himself into the world title picture.

"Joe will be mandatory to the world title," said Jones. "Hopefully Joshua and Fury get it on, and Joe will get the winner.

"Joe's time will come. He wants to see Joshua vs Fury too - there needs to be an undisputed title fight. He doesn't care who wins."

Joyce earned a career-best win by stopping the previously-undefeated Daniel Dubois last time out.

He will return against Cameroon-born Takam, who went 10 rounds with Joshua and has also shared a ring with Alexander Povetkin, Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker.

Jones said: "What is Joyce, in the prime of his life at 35, going to get from fighting a no-hoper?

"We want to build on the Dubois fight against a name that people know, and someone who will have a go.

"Joe is in a great position and we could take an easier fight but he isn't like that. Joe wouldn't be up for fighting a no-hoper.

"Takam is notorious for having a go. He's dangerous, he has operated at the world level for a long time."