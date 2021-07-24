Karriss Artingstall wins Team GB’s first Olympic fight but Peter McGrail is eliminated

Karriss Artingstall won Team GB's first boxing match of the Tokyo Olympics, but Peter McGrail was eliminated on Saturday morning.

Artingstall defeated Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi of Botswana via unanimous decision then Liverpool's McGrail lost to Chatchai-Decha Butdee of Thailand on a unanimous decision, each in the round of 32 in the women's and men's featherweight divisions respectively.

Macclesfield's Artingstall, a Gunner in the British Army, might have scored a knock-down inside 30 seconds when she connected with a clear punch. But when Kenosi sunk to one knee she blamed it on a problem with her headguard and the referee did not score a knock-down.

Kenosi was forced to take another break inside the first round from Artingstall's high work-rate to re-tie her shoelace.

Image: Kenosi repeatedly required time-outs

Farcically the Botswanan demanded two more time-outs to readjust her headguard inside a minute of the second round, both times when she was coming under fire from Artingstall.

Kenosi found herself on the canvas when the second round concluded and, although it was again not scored as a knock-down, it was clear that Artingstall was in full control.

Artingstall's sharp shots began clearly hurting Kenosi in the third. When it seemed the Botswanan might wilt, she bravely dug in but could not reverse the momentum.

The Brit will next face Jucielen Romeu of Brazil, the No 3 seed, in the last 16.

But Team GB have one boxer eliminated

This sport … unforgiving and hard no dout about it I feel real pain when my friends and team mates don’t quant achieve what they set out to … im proud of the performance and of the fighter as always they did everything in the build up it just wasn’t to be — Frazer Clarke (@BigFrazeBoxer) July 24, 2021

Liverpool's McGrail's Olympic dream was ended at the first hurdle.

Butdee is a veteran competing in his third Olympics and stung McGrail several times in a high-paced, frenetic first round.

McGrail tried to pile on pressure in the second and third rounds but Butdee was sharp and elusive on his back foot.