Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubois will make US debuts on Jake Paul's undercard

Tommy Fury and Daniel Dubois will feature in their first fights in the US on Jake Paul's upcoming undercard.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in his home city of Cleveland, Ohio.

His potential future rival Fury, the younger brother of Tyson, plus emerging heavyweight contender Dubois will now also be showcased on the same night.

Image: Tommy Fury has won all six fights so far

Image: Daniel Dubois is a heavyweight threat

Fury will face Anthony Taylor, a Bellator MMA fighter making his boxing debut, while Dubois will fight Joe Cusumano, according to ESPN.

Dubois recently made a destructive comeback by knocking out Bogdan Dinu after losing his unbeaten record and having his eye socket broken against Joe Joyce.

Fury has won all six of his fights to date and has argued with Paul back-and-forth on social media.

Fury initially told Sky Sports "I don't see him as a real boxer" and accused Paul of "trying to gimmick the boxing".

But he has since had a change of heart and warned: "If he gets in the ring with me, it will be dangerous for him.

"If he keeps fighting these clowns? Then it won't be dangerous.

"He is a very cunning man, a very smart man.

0:46 Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley trade insults as they face off

0:41 Jake Paul sparked a huge brawl when he stole Floyd Mayweather's cap

"If there was any [chance] of Woodley beating Jake, then that contract wouldn't have been signed. Why would Jake put himself in a situation where he gets knocked out?

"You will see another Jake Paul victory.

"He's not going to fight anybody who puts a test up because he doesn't need to.

"Why would he get his teeth knocked in? He's not stupid.

"If the fight comes, then I will take it with both hands because it's easy money."