Michael Hunter completes huge knockout win over Mike Wilson to make statement in the heavyweight division

Michael Hunter smashed Mike Wilson with a massive fourth-round knockout on Tuesday night in New York to deliver a reminder of the threat he carries.

'The Bounty Hunter' has been vocal about facing a major heavyweight rival and told Sky Sports that he planned to erase any "stigmas" that gave Dillian Whyte an "excuse" to avoid him.

Hunter's highlight reel KO of Wilson, where he landed an enormous overhand right to crumple his opponent, would have caught the attention of future foes.

Hunter's accurate right hand had landed inside the first round of a one-sided fight.

Wilson, who had never previously been stopped, only just survived the second round.

Hunter's right hand was landing at will - he hurt Wilson in the third round, then again in the fourth.

He then expertly timed a shot which dropped Wilson and ended the fight.

Hunter has won 20 of his 22 fights - the only blemishes are a defeat to Oleksandr Usyk when both men were cruiserweights, and a draw with Alexander Povetkin which he claims he deserved to win.

He is ranked No 6 by the WBA, WBC and WBO.

He told Sky Sports about Whyte earlier this week: "He's one of the guys who has the excuse: 'Who is Michael Hunter?'.

"They act like they don't know who I am.

"I was fighting before they'd ever put on a pair of gloves.

"I am getting my name out - this is one of the stigmas that other fighters try to nitpick. I will check that box," Hunter said.

"The heavyweight division is a moving picture. It is difficult to say when fights will happen. We knew the forecast.

"Hopefully we can press these guys to getting me in the ring with them."