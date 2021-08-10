Manny Pacquiao to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 after Errol Spence Jr suffers eye injury

Manny Pacquiao will fight replacement opponent Yordenis Ugas on August 21 after Errol Spence Jr withdrew with an eye injury.

Eight-division legend Pacquiao will challenge for Ugas' WBA welterweight championship in Las Vegas.

Spence Jr, who was set to defend his IBF and WBC belts against Pacquiao, has torn the retina in his left eye.

Image: Pacquiao was set to face Spence Jr

Ugas was set to face Fabian Maidana on the undercard but will now replace Spence Jr in the main event.

Spence Jr, who discovered his injury during a pre-fight examination on Monday, said: "I'm very disappointed that I won't be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21.

"I was excited about the fight and the event. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition. I'd like to apologise to everyone. You know I'll be back soon. We've come back from worse.''

Pacquiao, now 42 and a veteran of 71 fights across an iconic career, was set for a fascinating test against the undefeated Spence Jr who is among the world's elite fighters.

The Filipino ended the perfect record and world title reign of Keith Thurman in his most recent fight in 2019.

Image: Manny Pacquiao will instead fight Yordenis Ugas

Spence Jr won his first world title against Kell Brook in Sheffield.

Although he was involved in a serious car crash, he has consecutive wins over Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia.

Instead, Cuba's Ugas now enters the biggest fight of his life.

Pacquiao said: "First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.

"Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage.

"I have agreed to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 for the WBA welterweight super championship. The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring."

Image: Yordenis Ugas will defend WBA belt against Pacquiao

Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions, said: "It's an unfortunate turn of events that Errol has a retinal tear and subsequent surgery has prevented him from participating.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the ring.

"We're excited that Manny has agreed to move forward and Ugas has stepped up to defend his title against the man who once held the title. Ugas was in the co-feature and had been preparing to fight on this date, so he's ready.

"It's a major challenge, because now he has to make his first title defence against a boxing legend in a career-defining fight.''