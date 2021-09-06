Hughie Fury vows: 'I believe I will be the champion of the world. It is my destiny to be at the top'

Hughie Fury says he will target "whoever has got a belt" and has vowed to fulfil his "destiny" by becoming a world heavyweight champion.

Fury returns against Christian Hammer, who has knocked out David Price, on a packed bill at Utilita Arena in Newcastle on October 16, live on Sky Sports.

His cousin Tyson Fury is the WBC champion, while Anthony Joshua currently holds three world belts, but Hughie Fury believes he can quickly emerge as a title challenger.

"This team will put me where I need to be," said Fury, who has signed a promotional deal with BOXXER.

"Before I couldn't get the fights. Now I believe I can get them.

"Straight away with Hammer, I said: 'These are the fights I want'.

"He is a game fighter. I love a fight, I'm not afraid of any challenge, I will jump in the ring with anyone.

"I could have had easier fights but I want someone who will fight back and give me a challenge.

"I believe I will be the champion of the world. It is my destiny to be at the top.

"To become a world champion is all that's in my mind.

"Whoever has got a belt, I want those belts. I will get through this fight, get into a mandatory position, and whoever has got a belt at the time, I'll take."

Tyson Fury defends the WBC title against Deontay Wilder on October 9 after Anthony Joshua puts his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line against Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hughie Fury says he will soon be threatening the world's top heavyweights

Hughie Fury, who is still just 26, believes the three losses he suffered (against Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin) were a learning curve as a result of turning pro at just 18.

He said: "If you can fight, you can fight. I'm not afraid to fight anyone. It's not about records - it's about learning.

"Before, it was a boy against men.

"Now I've come into myself and it will be a different story.

"Get the right fights, I don't care who it is, and get those belts."

Hammer stopped David Price on a past trip to Britain, while he proved his toughness in a points loss to Luis Ortiz.

"I'M NOT HERE TO PLAY GAMES... I'LL KO HIM!"💫@hughiefury says he has reached his prime and will be dominating opponents from now onwards👊😤 pic.twitter.com/iouHtXQlai — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 3, 2021

But Fury has warned: "I'm not here to play games anymore and people are going to see that.

"If I'm going to knock him out, I'll knock him out.

"People are going to see - it is going to be dominating.

"I don't take these fights easy, I put everything into the gym, and now it's serious business.

"I'm coming into my prime and people are going to see it."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

September 11

Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao - WBC super-featherweight title

September 25 - Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk - IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic - WBO cruiserweight title

October 2

Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir

David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor - European welterweight title

Richard Riakpohre vs Krzysztof Twardowski

Mikael Lawal vs Steven Ward

October 16

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

October 24

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

November 6

BOXXER tournament

December 18

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title